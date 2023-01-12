Wolf Pack Trailer: Sarah Michelle Gellar Faces Down Wildfires And Werewolves

"Teen Wolf" creator Jeff Davis is back with another teen werewolf-centric adaptation, this time in the form of the Paramount+ series "Wolf Pack." The show is based on the book series of the same name by author Edo van Belkom, and will start off by adapting the first novel, also titled "Wolf Pack." When a local teen starts a wildfire, it ends up changing more lives than just their own. Arson investigator Kristin Ramsey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar) is on the hunt, trying to figure out who started the fire and what it might have awakened in the forest. Along the way she will encounter — and likely work with — a group of teens who were changed by that night forever.

Despite loving werewolf stories, I never really got into the "Teen Wolf" TV show, probably because I haven't been a teen in well over a decade. Still, "Wolf Pack" — which Davis says is not an actual "Teen Wolf" spinoff (however much it might appear to be one) — looks kind of amazing. Seeing Gellar return to the supernatural butt-kicking arena feels like something to celebrate, and the trailer makes the show seem like one wildly fun (and surprisingly dark) ride.