Wolf Pack, From The Creators Of Teen Wolf, Looks Real F**ked Up (In A Good Way) [TCA]

We didn't know too much about the new show "Wolf Pack" coming to Paramount+, other than that it will star Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, as well as

Rodrigo Santoro ("Westworld"), and that it is based on the books by Edo Van Belkom about two teenagers whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

The two along with showrunner Jeff Davis and fellow cast members Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray, however, took part in Paramount+'s presentation to the Television Critics Association (TCA) today to give us more details about the series.

Davis, who is also writing and producing Paramount+ upcoming film, "Teen Wolf: The Movie," started off the panel by sharing two first look clips from the series. The sequences prove that show is very different in tone from "Teen Wolf."