Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret Trailer: Judy Blume's Beloved Novel Finally Comes To The Big Screen
In 2016, writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig all but came out of nowhere to deliver "Edge of Seventeen," the Hailee Steinfeld-starring coming-of-age dramedy that garnered universal acclaim and should've led to Craig becoming an instantly in-demand filmmaker with her pick of films to choose from. That seemed to be well on its way to happening, as reports indicated that her next project would be scripting and helming a feature adaptation of the classic 1970 Judy Blume novel, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." As is usually the case in Hollywood, however, this production has taken its sweet time getting from the script to the screen, only landing a distributor in 2020 after a fierce bidding war and taking until last year to finally eke out a release date.
In yet another twist to this saga, that date was subsequently pushed to April of this year. But, finally, we're now closer than ever to getting a glimpse of the beloved story centering on Margaret, a sixth-grade girl experiencing all the change and awkwardness and troubles that come with the territory. Long held up as a literary touchstone, the Judy Blume novel has always felt ripe for adaptation ... but the author has remained resolutely picky about handing over the rights to the novel. That only makes it all the more impressive that Craig managed to earn Blume's blessing (and doubly so with the casting of Rachel McAdams and "Ant-Man" alum Abby Ryder Fortson).
Now, fans can take a gander at the full-length trailer for the upcoming film. Check it out below!
Watch the trailer for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
Who says there's no such thing as an answer to prayer? "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" appears intent on putting any doubts among anxious book readers to rest, as the famous coming-of-age tale certainly seems to have been translated as faithfully and lovingly to the big screen as possible — not that anyone should've been worried about that in the first place, with such a strong creative team attached.
Written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, her second feature film comes with no shortage of expectations and pressure to live up to the original story. The adaptation stars Abby Ryder Fortson (who portrayed Scott Lang's young daughter Cassie in the first two "Ant-Man" movies) as the eponymous Margaret, alongside Rachel McAdams as her mother Barbara, Kathy Bates as her grandmother Sylvia, and the rather inspired casting of filmmaker/actor Benny Safdie as her father Herb. Expect the film to hit theaters on April 28, 2023.
For over fifty years, Judy Blume's classic and groundbreaking novel "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life's biggest questions. In Lionsgate's big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn't happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.