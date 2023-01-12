Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret Trailer: Judy Blume's Beloved Novel Finally Comes To The Big Screen

In 2016, writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig all but came out of nowhere to deliver "Edge of Seventeen," the Hailee Steinfeld-starring coming-of-age dramedy that garnered universal acclaim and should've led to Craig becoming an instantly in-demand filmmaker with her pick of films to choose from. That seemed to be well on its way to happening, as reports indicated that her next project would be scripting and helming a feature adaptation of the classic 1970 Judy Blume novel, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." As is usually the case in Hollywood, however, this production has taken its sweet time getting from the script to the screen, only landing a distributor in 2020 after a fierce bidding war and taking until last year to finally eke out a release date.

In yet another twist to this saga, that date was subsequently pushed to April of this year. But, finally, we're now closer than ever to getting a glimpse of the beloved story centering on Margaret, a sixth-grade girl experiencing all the change and awkwardness and troubles that come with the territory. Long held up as a literary touchstone, the Judy Blume novel has always felt ripe for adaptation ... but the author has remained resolutely picky about handing over the rights to the novel. That only makes it all the more impressive that Craig managed to earn Blume's blessing (and doubly so with the casting of Rachel McAdams and "Ant-Man" alum Abby Ryder Fortson).

Now, fans can take a gander at the full-length trailer for the upcoming film. Check it out below!