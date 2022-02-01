Movie Adaptation Of Judy Blume's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret Slated For September

The trials and tribulations of sixth-grader Margaret Simon are finally going from page to screen in the Lionsgate adaptation of Judy Blume's classic novel, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." First published back in 1970, Blume spent decades resisting offers for adaptation. But now, the coming-of-age tale finally has a theatrical release date. Per Deadline, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" arrives early this fall on September 16, 2022.

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" stars Abby Ryder Forston as Margaret, a sixth-grade girl going through puberty and searching the universe for answers to life's biggest and smallest questions. Rachel McAdams stars as her mom, Barbra, with Benny Safdie as Margaret's dad and Kathy Bates as her grandmother. The story follows Margaret after a big move from the city to the suburbs, as she navigates the typical troubles of growing up — first crushes, buying a bra, school anxieties, and more. Plus, with parents who are Christian and Jewish, she finds herself on a quest to discover her religious identity. The film comes from director Kelly Fremon Craig and producer, James L. Brooks, the team behind "The Edge of Seventeen."

In addition to this release date, Lionsgate also announced a few more shifts in its schedule. The "Wonder" spinoff, "White Bird: A Wonder Story," has been pushed from September to October 14. Much more dramatically, the exorcist flick "The Devil's Light" has shifted from February to October 28, for a Halloween release.