2023 DGA Nominations Include Steven Spielberg, Daniels, And More

The Directors Guild of America has released their nominees for their annual DGA Awards ceremony. These ceremonies usually serve as markers of awards season moving forward, while highlighting some of the more overlooked aspects of a production. Not only are directors themselves honored when a movie or show of theirs is nominated, but unit production managers and assistant directors are, as well. It's really cool that the DGA honors these types of roles in their nominations, as they and many others truly are the unsung heroes of our favorite pieces of media.

It's just a shame that they aren't more diverse in their honors. The main film category includes expected favorites like Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans") and Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), while also sliding in new voices such as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka Daniels, the directors of "Everything Everywhere All At Once"). Unfortunately, no female directors were nominated, not even awards favorites like Sarah Polley ("Women Talking"). On the bright side, four out of five nominations in the first-time feature category were for women in the field.

Even ignoring the egregious lack of female directors, a few other major players were notably absent from the final list of nominations. James Cameron ("Avatar: The Way of Water"), Baz Luhrmann ("Elvis"), and Damien Chazelle ("Babylon") were also among the names snubbed for the prestigious honor.

Even if your favorite director or film didn't make the cut, it's still fairly impressive. Check out the full list below.