2023 DGA Nominations Include Steven Spielberg, Daniels, And More

By Erin Brady/Jan. 11, 2023 2:46 pm EST

The Directors Guild of America has released their nominees for their annual DGA Awards ceremony. These ceremonies usually serve as markers of awards season moving forward, while highlighting some of the more overlooked aspects of a production. Not only are directors themselves honored when a movie or show of theirs is nominated, but unit production managers and assistant directors are, as well. It's really cool that the DGA honors these types of roles in their nominations, as they and many others truly are the unsung heroes of our favorite pieces of media.

It's just a shame that they aren't more diverse in their honors. The main film category includes expected favorites like Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans") and Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), while also sliding in new voices such as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka Daniels, the directors of "Everything Everywhere All At Once"). Unfortunately, no female directors were nominated, not even awards favorites like Sarah Polley ("Women Talking"). On the bright side, four out of five nominations in the first-time feature category were for women in the field.

Even ignoring the egregious lack of female directors, a few other major players were notably absent from the final list of nominations. James Cameron ("Avatar: The Way of Water"), Baz Luhrmann ("Elvis"), and Damien Chazelle ("Babylon") were also among the names snubbed for the prestigious honor.

Even if your favorite director or film didn't make the cut, it's still fairly impressive. Check out the full list below.

DGA 2023 nominees

The Banshees of Inisherin behind the scenes 20th Century Studios

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film

Todd Field, "Tár"

Unit Production Manager: Nigel Wooll

First Assistant Director: Sebastian Fahr-Brix

Joseph Kosinski, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Unit Production Managers: LeeAnn Stonebreaker and Tommy Harper

First Assistant Director: Scott Robertson

Second Assistant Directors: Andrew Stahl and Robert E. Kay

Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Unit Production Manager: Allison Rose Carter

First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith

Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway

Second Second Assistant Director: Ken C. Wu

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Unit Production Manager: Carla Raij

First Assistant Director: Josh McLaglen

Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner-Wang

Second Second Assistant Director: David Stickler

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director

Alice Diop, "Saint Omer"

Audrey Diwan, "Happening"

John Patton Ford, "Emily the Criminal"

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, "Murina"

Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun"

The DGA Awards will be held on February 18, 2023.

