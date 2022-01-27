2022 DGA And WGA Award Nominations For Feature Films Include Dune, Licorice Pizza & More

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) have announced the nominees for their annual awards recognizing the best contributions in feature films. The lists, honoring releases for 2021, contain titles that should be familiar to anyone who has been following along this awards season. As usual, it's the films that didn't pick up nominations that might be more surprising.

First up is the DGA list for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film (via The Hollywood Reporter):

Paul Thomas Anderson – "Licorice Pizza" (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing) Kenneth Branagh – "Belfast" (Focus Features) Jane Campion – "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix) Steven Spielberg – "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios) Denis Villeneuve – "Dune" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Note that for larger productions like "Licorice Pizza," "West Side Story," and "Dune," there is a whole "directorial team" nominated, including unit production managers and first and second assistant directors.

The DGA also has a category for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director. Netflix made a strong showing in this category, suggesting that it remains an important outlet, at least this year, for less established, more emerging filmmakers. The nominees for said category are: