The Bear, Wednesday, Better Call Saul & More Land Directors Guild Of America Awards Nominations For TV
2022, we aren't quite done with you yet. Award season has officially rolled into town, meaning it's time to reflect on the highest highs of last year as the industry awards (or snubs) some of the most beloved titles across film and TV. The latest awards lineup comes courtesy of the Directors Guild of America, which today announced the nominees across seven television categories. (Tomorrow, the guild will announce its full film nominations.)
Last year, the DGA television awards were largely dominated by "Succession" — as was every other TV-based awards show. But in its absence, both new and old titles have stepped up to vie for the spotlight. For drama series, the nominations went to Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Vince Gilligan, ("Better Call Saul"), Sam Levinson, ("Euphoria"), Aoife McArdle ("Severance"), and Ben Stiller ("Severance").
Elsewhere, the DGAs are rightfully recognizing two of last year's best half-hours of television: the intense single-shot episode of "The Bear" and the impeccable sixth episode of "Barry" season 3. Hilariously, both of these shows are being recognized in the comedy category for the tensest episodes of their respective seasons, pitting them against "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Wednesday," and "The White Lotus." As for the limited series category, "Station Eleven" comes out on top with two nominations — one for "Unbroken Circle" director Jeremy Podeswa and another for "Who's There?" director Helen Shaver.
The winners will be announced next month at the 75th Annual DGA Awards, to be held on February 18, 2023. Below you'll find the list of programs and nominated directors. (The full list, including the entire directorial teams, is available on the official DGA website.)
And the nominees are...
Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark" – "A Hard Way to Go" (Netflix)
- Vince Gilligan, "Better Call Saul" – "Waterworks" (AMC)
- Sam Levinson, "Euphoria" – "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird" (HBO)
- Aoife McArdle, "Severance" – "Hide and Seek" (Apple TV+)
- Ben Stiller, "Severance" – "The We We Are" (Apple TV+)
Comedy Series
- Tim Burton, "Wednesday" – "Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe" (Netflix)
- Bill Hader, "Barry" – "710N" (HBO)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" – "How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?" (Amazon Prime Video)
- Christopher Storer, "The Bear" – "Review" (Hulu)
- Mike White, "The White Lotus" – "BYG" (HBO)
Movies for Television and Limited Series
- Eric Appel, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (Roku Channel)
- Deborah Chow, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (Disney+)
- Jeremy Podeswa, "Station Eleven" – "Unbroken Circle" (HBO Max)
- Helen Shaver, "Station Eleven" – "Who's There?"" (HBO Max)
- Tom Verica, "Inventing Anna" – "The Devil Wore Anna" (Netflix)
Variety Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming)
- Paul G. Casey, "Real Time With Bill Maher," "Episode 2010" (HBO)
- Jim Hoskinson, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Episode 1333" (CBS)
- David Paul Meyer, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," "Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs 'You and Me on the Rock'" (Comedy Central)
- Liz Patrick, "Saturday Night Live," "Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow" (NBC)
- Paul Pennolino, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," "Afghanistan" (HBO)
Variety Talk/News/Sports (Specials)
- Ian Berger, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy" (Comedy Central)
- Hamish Hamilton, "Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022" (NBC)
- James Merryman, "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter" (ABC)
- Marcus Raboy, "Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart" (PBS)
- Glenn P. Weiss, "The 75th Annual Tony Awards" (CBS)
Reality Programs
- Joseph H. Guidry, "The Big Brunch," "Carb Loading Brunch" (HBO Max)
- Carrie Havel, "The Go Big Show" – "Only One Can Win" (TBS)
- Rich Kim, "Lego Masters" – "Jurass-brick World" (FOX)
- Michael Shea, "FBoy Island" – "Do You Like Cats?" (HBO Max)
- Ben Simms, "Running Wilds with Bear Grylls" – "Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica" (National Geographic Channel)
Children's Programs
- Tim Federle, "Better Nate Than Ever" (Disney+)
- Bonnie Hunt, "Amber Brown" – "I, Amber Brown" (Apple TV+)
- Dean Israelite, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" – "The Tale of Room 13" (Nickelodeon)
- Michael Lembeck, "Snow Day The Musical" (Paramount+)
- Anne Renton, "Best Foot Forward" – "Halloween" (Apple TV+)
Documentary
- Sara Dosa, "Fire of Love" (National Geographic)
- Matthew Heineman, "Retrograde" (Disney+)
- Laura Poitras, "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (Neon)
- Daniel Roher, "Navalny" (CNN/Warner Bros.)
- Shaunak Sen, "All That Breathes" (HBO Documentary/Sideshow)