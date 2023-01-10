The Bear, Wednesday, Better Call Saul & More Land Directors Guild Of America Awards Nominations For TV

2022, we aren't quite done with you yet. Award season has officially rolled into town, meaning it's time to reflect on the highest highs of last year as the industry awards (or snubs) some of the most beloved titles across film and TV. The latest awards lineup comes courtesy of the Directors Guild of America, which today announced the nominees across seven television categories. (Tomorrow, the guild will announce its full film nominations.)

Last year, the DGA television awards were largely dominated by "Succession" — as was every other TV-based awards show. But in its absence, both new and old titles have stepped up to vie for the spotlight. For drama series, the nominations went to Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Vince Gilligan, ("Better Call Saul"), Sam Levinson, ("Euphoria"), Aoife McArdle ("Severance"), and Ben Stiller ("Severance").

Elsewhere, the DGAs are rightfully recognizing two of last year's best half-hours of television: the intense single-shot episode of "The Bear" and the impeccable sixth episode of "Barry" season 3. Hilariously, both of these shows are being recognized in the comedy category for the tensest episodes of their respective seasons, pitting them against "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Wednesday," and "The White Lotus." As for the limited series category, "Station Eleven" comes out on top with two nominations — one for "Unbroken Circle" director Jeremy Podeswa and another for "Who's There?" director Helen Shaver.

The winners will be announced next month at the 75th Annual DGA Awards, to be held on February 18, 2023. Below you'll find the list of programs and nominated directors. (The full list, including the entire directorial teams, is available on the official DGA website.)