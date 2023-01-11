Ke Huy Quan Joined The MCU After Being Personally Asked By Kevin Feige

While we here at /Film aren't fans of the Golden Globes, even we can't deny how great it was that Ke Huy Quan won the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy award. Not only did he give a legitimately great performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," but it officially marked the role as his major Hollywood comeback. Now, he's got a slew of buzzy roles lined up, including a potentially pivotal one in the second season of Disney+'s hit show "Loki."

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Collider), Quan revealed that he didn't go through a traditional audition process for the still-unnamed role. Instead, he received a call from Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and was offered the role personally.

"When our movie came out, the first phone call I got was from Kevin Feige," said Quan, "who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU universe."

Details on Quan's character in "Loki" remain closely guarded. However, we do know that he will be playing an archivist at the Time Variance Authority, the secretive organization introduced in the show's first season. Out of all the possible jobs you could have at the TVA, an archivist sounds like the most stressful one of all. Just imagine all the different timeline changes you need to keep track of!