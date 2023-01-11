Ke Huy Quan Joined The MCU After Being Personally Asked By Kevin Feige
While we here at /Film aren't fans of the Golden Globes, even we can't deny how great it was that Ke Huy Quan won the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy award. Not only did he give a legitimately great performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," but it officially marked the role as his major Hollywood comeback. Now, he's got a slew of buzzy roles lined up, including a potentially pivotal one in the second season of Disney+'s hit show "Loki."
In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Collider), Quan revealed that he didn't go through a traditional audition process for the still-unnamed role. Instead, he received a call from Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and was offered the role personally.
"When our movie came out, the first phone call I got was from Kevin Feige," said Quan, "who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU universe."
Details on Quan's character in "Loki" remain closely guarded. However, we do know that he will be playing an archivist at the Time Variance Authority, the secretive organization introduced in the show's first season. Out of all the possible jobs you could have at the TVA, an archivist sounds like the most stressful one of all. Just imagine all the different timeline changes you need to keep track of!
A well-deserved second chance
This MCU offer call was especially shocking to the actor and stunt-man, as after wrapping up "Everything Everywhere," he had trouble booking roles. He told the "Happy Sad Confused" host Josh Horowitz that before the release of the film, he had a joke about the relative lack of big-name directors he had worked with.
"I even made a joke with the Daniels and our producer [Jonathan Wang], I said, 'Nobody wants to hire me except Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Wong Kar-wai, and the Daniels,'" recalled Quan. While he has not acted in a Wong film (yet), he did serve as assistant director on the auteur's film "2046." However, after receiving that call from Feige, he made a very important revision to the previously self-deprecating joke.
"I called Jonathan and the gang, and I said, 'You know what? Nobody wants to hire me except Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Wong Kar-wai, the Daniels, and Kevin Feige,'" Quan laughed.
Despite the long-winding road to get to where he is now, the actor is grateful to be in front of the camera once again. As you would probably assume, he considers 2022 to be a truly remarkable and memorable year.
"It's been incredible," Quan said. "2022 is the year I will always remember because it's one of the happiest years of my life."
You can listen to Ke Huy Quan's appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts.