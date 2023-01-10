RRR Star NTR Jr. Would Like It If Marvel Would Give Him A Call

After taking the world by storm last year, the epic Indian action movie "RRR" is basically taking a victory lap by screening in select theaters for a number of special engagements that include Q&As with the people who brought it to life. At the Music Box Theater in Chicago, IL, /Film staffers were in the crowd when director S.S. Rajamouli revealed that a sequel is in the works. Then, ahead of their appearance at this year's Golden Globes, where the movie has been nominated for Best Picture – Non-English and won the award Best Original Song for the absolute banger "Naatu Naatu," some west coast based team members were present at Los Angeles' legendary TCL Chinese Theater with Rajamouli and star N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in attendance to answer questions about their beloved opus.

But that wasn't the only screening they had on their schedule while they were in town. On January 7, 2023, the duo participated in a more intimate event at the Directors Guild of America where they discussed a number of topics. But regarding NTR Jr.'s career, those in attendance were excited to find out what his next moves were and if Hollywood productions were in the cards. And naturally, someone got a little more specific by asking whether the celebrated Tollywood actor would want to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day. According to Variety, he said with a big smile, "I would love to do it. I'm waiting for it to happen."

With any luck, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will get wind of this and set up a meeting this week. Although, until that happens, we have a few ideas floating around our heads about who NTR Jr. could play in the MCU.