The Stranger Things Cast Will Make Enough Money To Buy The Upside Down In Season 5

Glaringly absent from any of the tiers is Millie Bobby Brown who was not part of the salary negotiations for season 5. This is because Brown has her own deal with Netflix that keeps her comfortable. She reportedly made $10 million alone to star in the "Enola Holmes" sequel, and she will also be in the Netflix-released 2024 sci-fi flick, "The Electric State."

Puck News is quick to point out that while the individual salaries of each cast member are not that ludicrous for a show as insanely popular as "Stranger Things," because there are so many series regulars in the Upside Down, those numbers start to add up pretty quickly making season 5 a "pretty pricey season of TV." It should also be noted that the salaries for each actor are for 10 episodes even though the show's last season will only consist of eight, a move that seeks to bring down the on-paper cost that each actor is making per episode so that the company has an easier time negotiating payments for other shows (sneaky). The extra money is also meant to make up for the longer episodes in season 4 and possibly season 5.

Indie Wire states that other major TV shows like "Game of Thrones" and "Friends" saw the main actors making similar, if not bigger, salaries for their work on these major shows. Still, it's pretty impressive to see just how much it costs to populate Hawkins, Indiana. Though, I personally feel that Noah Schnapp can't be paid enough to sport one of the most frightening haircuts to ever grace our TV screens.