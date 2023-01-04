The Last Of Us Was Intended To Be The 'Opposite Of Resident Evil'

Showrunner Craig Mazin has always known that taking on an adaptation of "The Last of Us" would be one of the biggest undertakings of his career so far. Breaking into the industry as a screenwriter, his previous credits mostly have involved incredibly lean "joke-per-minute" feature comedies like "Scary Movie" and "The Hangover," as well as so much uncredited work "that he's lost count," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2019, Mazin helmed "Chernobyl," the first project of Mazin's career that he felt represented his true voice. It was a 10-episode limited series about the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union that won 10 Emmys and landed Mazin an overall production deal with HBO in the process. It also convinced the original writer of "The Last of Us" game, Neil Druckmann, that the essence of his story could work in live-action. Mazin's "Chernobyl" had the right kind of atmospheric tension, themes of moral degradation amidst survivalism, and an apocalyptic aesthetic that could bring Joel and Ellie's world to life.

Here we are, just a little more than a week before the HBO series' premiere, and Mazin confirmed that he understood the pressure of getting the video game adaptation "right." So how did he do it? "The way to break the video game curse is to adapt the best video game story ever — not by a little, but by a lot," Mazin told THR. "So I flat-out cheated."

What makes a "zombie" story, according to Mazin, the greatest in the history of video games? For many, it was how deliberately intimate and grounded his story was compared to the norm. Druckmann shared that "The Last of Us" was intended to be the "opposite of 'Resident Evil,'" shattering usual expectations for a zombie video game.