The Boston Strangler: Release Date, Cast, And More For The Hulu True Crime Series Starring Keira Knightley
True crime fever is sweeping the globe and the only prescription is, well, more true crime! Who among us could possibly resist the allure of David Fincher's serial killer thriller "Zodiac" or the journalistic triumph amid horrific events in "Spotlight"? There's just something incredibly compelling about the idea of monstrous, real-life villains and the heroic figures — flawed or otherwise — who rose up to try and help take them down. The physical and emotional toll of such well-intentioned efforts has been closely documented, making these historical events perfect for adaptations into the noir genre and other investigative-focused stories.
With that in mind, perhaps it was only a matter of time before the infamous Boston Strangler was once again given the big-screen treatment.
Decades after the 1968 Robert Fleischer movie of the same name, we're about to receive yet another feature film dedicated to the hunt for one of the most notorious serial killers in all of American history. Instead of the fearsome Zodiac killer, the action shifts to the Eastern Seaboard in the blustery confines of Boston, Massachusetts. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film, "The Boston Strangler."
The Boston Strangler release date and where you can watch it
Remember the days when movies would typically come out on one single platform, regardless of where in the world you lived? Well, the ongoing pandemic has ensured that such quaint memories will likely remain as such for years to come. Between the theatrical shakeup and a major studio merger or two, we now live in a world where the big screen is no longer the place to go to watch any given movie.
For "The Boston Strangler," its development under 20th Century Studios means that its release rollout will be fractured along geographical lines. Viewers in the United States can look forward to its release exclusively on Hulu. Those in Latin America will be able to see it on Star+, while those in other territories will have to be subscribed to Disney+ in order to watch it. Regardless of location, the film will debut on March 17, 2023.
As an added wrinkle, ABC Audio will also release a three-part companion podcast series to debut ahead of "The Boston Strangler." According to the official release:
The three-part narrative series will be hosted by award-winning journalist and former Boston Globe reporter Dick Lehr, who knew Loretta McLaughlin and has reported on the Boston Strangler case. The podcast will delve into the backstories and tragic fate of the victims linked to the Boston Strangler case and explore why these half-century-old killings remain the subject of so much fascination. It will be available for free on all major podcast platforms.
What is The Boston Strangler about?
"The Boston Strangler" is actually a lovely little rom-com about a blossoming love story between two individuals far too swept up in each other to even care about the backdrop involving the most violent and terrifying series of murders seen in the Northeastern United States in decades. Okay, that first part was a total fabrication, but I just had to make sure you were paying attention.
As you would imagine, the upcoming film is described as a hard-hitting, true-crime thriller about the reporters who put their own lives in jeopardy to bring the murderer to justice. One can already imagine the "Zodiac" influences, though this feature will come with the additional focus of emphasizing the "rampant sexism" of 1960s Boston involved in any reporter attempting to cover such a major story who just so happens to be a woman. The official synopsis is as follows:
The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.
The cast and crew of The Boston Strangler
If there's a dramatic period piece looking for a lead actor, then you just know that Keira Knightley's agent is on the case. Although not quite the era of storytelling that the "Pride and Prejudice" and "Atonement" actor is most well-known for, "The Boston Strangler" will once again see Knightley disappear into the past to embody the character of reporter Loretta McLaughlin. She'll be joined by Carrie Coon as fellow reporter and close friend Jean Cole, another strong performer whose highlights include "Gone Girl," "The Post," "Widows," and most notably the HBO series "The Leftovers." The cast is rounded out by Alessandro Nivola, David Dastmalchian, Morgan Spector, Bill Camp, and Chris Cooper.
The film is written and directed by Matt Ruskin ("Crown Heights"), who has previous experience in documentaries and true crime. In this case, the filmmaker has a special connection to the story. As the Boston native told Empire in an interview:
"I always loved journalism stories and in researching the case, I discovered these two journalists, starting with Loretta McLaughlin, the first journalist to connect the murders, and in her reporting, she actually gave the Boston Strangler his name. It was a really monumental story for her in her career in the early 1960s. She was a very ambitious reporter in a male-dominated field and this was a real turning point for her. [...] In reading about Loretta and her partner Jean Cole, the other reporter she worked with, I discovered that Jean Cole's granddaughter is an old friend of mine. I called her up and [...] they welcomed me with open arms, they gave me access to old photos, clippings and really shared the histories with me. So at that point, I was really hooked and devoted to telling their stories."