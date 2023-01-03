The Boston Strangler: Release Date, Cast, And More For The Hulu True Crime Series Starring Keira Knightley

True crime fever is sweeping the globe and the only prescription is, well, more true crime! Who among us could possibly resist the allure of David Fincher's serial killer thriller "Zodiac" or the journalistic triumph amid horrific events in "Spotlight"? There's just something incredibly compelling about the idea of monstrous, real-life villains and the heroic figures — flawed or otherwise — who rose up to try and help take them down. The physical and emotional toll of such well-intentioned efforts has been closely documented, making these historical events perfect for adaptations into the noir genre and other investigative-focused stories.

With that in mind, perhaps it was only a matter of time before the infamous Boston Strangler was once again given the big-screen treatment.

Decades after the 1968 Robert Fleischer movie of the same name, we're about to receive yet another feature film dedicated to the hunt for one of the most notorious serial killers in all of American history. Instead of the fearsome Zodiac killer, the action shifts to the Eastern Seaboard in the blustery confines of Boston, Massachusetts. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film, "The Boston Strangler."