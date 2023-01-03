First Evil Dead Rise Footage Teases The Return Of The Legendary Horror Series

Happy New Year, everyone! How does our first official teaser for the highly-anticipated "Evil Dead Rise" sound to kick off 2023? We certainly hope you're ready because Warner Bros. has announced that the first full-length trailer for the film will be released tomorrow via its first-look footage. In this new teaser, we see a young girl (Nell Fisher) looking through an apartment door peephole, saying that her mother Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) doesn't look good. Truth be told, she doesn't –- as we saw previously in a still released on Halloween, she looks to be fully and bloodily possessed by the spirits of the Necronomicon.

If this 20-second teaser was enough to get us spooked, then we can't wait to see what kind of twisted stuff the full trailer will have. We especially can't wait to see this trailer play on a big screen –- "Evil Dead Rise" was intended to be an HBO Max original film, but was notably removed from the streamer's schedule in August 2022 to make way for a theatrical release. While Warner Bros. Discovery has made several colossal mistakes over the past few months, this was a pretty great move on their part.