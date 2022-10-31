Evil Dead Rise: Release Date, Cast, And More For The Latest Entry In The Legendary Horror Series

Someone must have unwisely read from the Necronomicon because the deadites are back to cause bloody mayhem with the upcoming "Evil Dead Rise" next year. It will have been just about a decade since the last time a new "Evil Dead" movie was shown on the big screen, with Fede Alvarez's 2013 ultra-gory ode to Sam Raimi's indie horror sensation. As the video game continues to be going strong, and another movie is on the way, it's a pretty great time to be an "Evil Dead" fan.

The sheer influence that Raimi's 1981 horror film had on the genre is far and wide. "The Evil Dead" will always be the signature template of the "teenagers stay in a creepy cabin in the middle of the woods" flick, with "Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn" being one of the greatest horror comedies ever made. Although "Army of Darkness" leaned more into its fantasy sensibilities, it's an incredibly entertaining end to the trilogy, in addition to my personal favorite of the series.

"Evil Dead" folks were gifted with three excellent seasons of television of "Ash Vs. Evil Dead," in which Bruce Campbell reprised his role as the bumbling slasher hero Ash Williams. But with the show's cancellation came the retirement of Campbell playing the character. So without the dose of Ash, what does "Evil Dead Rise" even look like? Let's dive in and see what we can glean.

Don't read anything from the flesh book in the process, and we should be all good!