Evangeline Lilly Wants To Make An A-Force Movie Happen With Marvel
Evangeline Lilly has heard your demands for an A-Force movie from Marvel Studios, and she's happy to comply. The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star is set to return to the big screen as Hope van Dyne, a.k.a. The Wasp, this February, kicking off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a big little movie that is said to be "central to the future of the MCU." In Phase Four, we saw Marvel putting out more women-led movies and streaming shows, such as "Black Widow," "Ms. Marvel," and "She-Hulk," and given that She-Hulk is the leader of the all-female A-Force team in Marvel Comics, speculation has run rampant that the studio might be building toward an A-Force movie somewhere down the line.
Such a flick would be one way for Marvel to deliver on the promise of the scene in "Avengers: Endgame" where the women of the MCU — including the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Pepper Potts (in Iron Man armor), Valkyrie, Shuri and Okoye from "Black Panther," and Gamora and Mantis from "Guardians of the Galaxy" — all rally together in the final battle against Thanos. In an interview with CinePOP (via ScreenRant), Lilly recalled that scene as a highlight of her time as the Wasp, saying of a possible A-Force movie:
"I would like to be on it. I would like to make it happen. That day that we did the scene in '[Avengers:] Endgame' where it was just us women was the most special day I've ever had. It was maybe tied with the most special day I've ever had filming a Marvel movie."
Hints and rumblings of A-Force
In late 2018, news broke that Marvel had a TV series about a female superhero team in the works, and though it has yet to materialize, many speculated the series might be centered on A-Force. In the same way that the X-Men have X-Force, X-Factor, Excalibur, and other derivative super teams, the Avengers have A-Force, the West Coast Avengers, and the Great Lakes Avengers. A-Force is the newest group, having debuted in 2015 as part of the "Secret Wars" comic book crossover.
"The Multiverse Saga and Phase Six of the MCU is now set to culminate in "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2026, and it's not unreasonable to think that A-Force could emerge sometime before then. "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" will seemingly lead into that movie the year before, much in the same way as "Infinity War" led into "Avengers: Endgame." Jonathan Majors will appear as Kang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which has the same screenwriter as "The Kang Dynasty," Jeff Loveness.
Given that Evangeline Lilly is down for it, She-Hulk is already out there, and the pieces are in place for "Secret Wars," the likelihood of an A-Force movie or TV show in Marvel's future seems to be increasing — if not now, then maybe in Phase Seven(?!) of the MCU.