Evangeline Lilly Wants To Make An A-Force Movie Happen With Marvel

Evangeline Lilly has heard your demands for an A-Force movie from Marvel Studios, and she's happy to comply. The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star is set to return to the big screen as Hope van Dyne, a.k.a. The Wasp, this February, kicking off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a big little movie that is said to be "central to the future of the MCU." In Phase Four, we saw Marvel putting out more women-led movies and streaming shows, such as "Black Widow," "Ms. Marvel," and "She-Hulk," and given that She-Hulk is the leader of the all-female A-Force team in Marvel Comics, speculation has run rampant that the studio might be building toward an A-Force movie somewhere down the line.

Such a flick would be one way for Marvel to deliver on the promise of the scene in "Avengers: Endgame" where the women of the MCU — including the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Pepper Potts (in Iron Man armor), Valkyrie, Shuri and Okoye from "Black Panther," and Gamora and Mantis from "Guardians of the Galaxy" — all rally together in the final battle against Thanos. In an interview with CinePOP (via ScreenRant), Lilly recalled that scene as a highlight of her time as the Wasp, saying of a possible A-Force movie: