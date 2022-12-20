Superhero Bits: Across The Spider-Verse Gets A Poster, Invincible Season 2 Arrives In 2023 & More

Mere days after we learned that AfterShock Comics owes several creators money, it has come to light that the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. As reported by Comicbook.com, the publisher is now going through bankruptcy proceedings in an attempt to save the company. That said, they assure that the business will continue despite the financial issues.

"After much deliberation, AfterShock Comics LLC has voluntarily filed a petition for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code to enable the Company to restructure its senior secured facility as well as being in a position to secure additional financing to continue to operate its business. The intent of this decisive action, among other considerations, is to allow the Company to maintain operations in the ordinary course including, but not limited to, paying employees and continuing existing benefits programs, upholding and following through on commitments to contracted creators, as well as vendors who supply goods and services related to marketing, merchandising and advertising. AfterShock will continue to operate, publish and market comic books and graphic novels to supply to direct market retailers and mass accounts through its distributors in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines."

We'll see what happens in the coming months but it seems one of the indie publishers trying to compete with the likes of Marvel and DC is having a rough go of it, at least for now.