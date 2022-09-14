Rosario Dawson Is Ready And Willing To Return As Claire Temple In Daredevil: Born Again [Exclusive]

Slowly but surely, the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe has acknowledged the existence of the Netflix shows that are now no longer on Netflix, such as "Daredevil." Well, to be more specific, the only show that has been acknowledged explicitly so far is "Daredevil," with "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist" still kind of waiting in the wings. In any event, Charlie Cox is returning as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio is returning as Kingpin in "Daredevil: Born Again," which was announced over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con. And another familiar face would absolutely be along for the ride, provided the chance.

/Film's own Ethan Anderson recently had the chance to speak with Rosario Dawson about "Clerks III," which debuts this weekend. During the conversation, she addressed whether or not she would return as Claire Temple in the upcoming 18-episode Disney+ series. Dawson did not hesitate in her response.

"Oh, oh my God, of course. I'd love that, I'd love to explore that character again. That was one character where that was the first time I'd ever gotten to be with a character for so long. I'd never experienced that across different showrunners on different shows. That was really interesting and really cool. I'd be really curious to know what they could possibly be thinking of for her."

Indeed, Dawson showed up in several of the "Defenders" shows on Netflix, including "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist." But does that mean she automatically exists in the MCU as well? It might be a bit complicated.