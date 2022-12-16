Superhero Bits: Wakanda Forever Passes The Batman At The Box Office, Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Salary & More

AfterShock Comics, which recently closed a deal to turn its book "Party & Prey" into a movie at Legendary, is in hot water. Alex de Campi recently took to Twitter to claim that the publisher owes several creators thousands of dollars. As reported by Comicbook.com, the company has responded to the accusations, saying the following:

"The company is addressing late payments as outstanding funds owed to the company come in. There are no non-payments. Everyone who is owed money will be paid. We recognize our obligations and consider creator compensation our number one priority. We apologize for this situation and are making our best efforts to rectify it as quickly as possible."

Crucially, AfterShock did acknowledge that people are owed money, but the company also assures that those balances will be paid. One can only hope this all gets resolved sooner rather than later.