Superhero Bits: Wakanda Forever Passes The Batman At The Box Office, Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Salary & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" passes a huge milestone.
-
Henry Cavill's final bit of Superman pay.
-
You can now watch "Black Adam" on HBO Max.
-
AfterShock Comics is in some hot water.
-
All that and more!
AfterShock Comics responds to reports it owes creators lots of money
AfterShock Comics, which recently closed a deal to turn its book "Party & Prey" into a movie at Legendary, is in hot water. Alex de Campi recently took to Twitter to claim that the publisher owes several creators thousands of dollars. As reported by Comicbook.com, the company has responded to the accusations, saying the following:
"The company is addressing late payments as outstanding funds owed to the company come in. There are no non-payments. Everyone who is owed money will be paid. We recognize our obligations and consider creator compensation our number one priority. We apologize for this situation and are making our best efforts to rectify it as quickly as possible."
Crucially, AfterShock did acknowledge that people are owed money, but the company also assures that those balances will be paid. One can only hope this all gets resolved sooner rather than later.
Justice League voice actors reunite in tribute to Kevin Conroy
Michael Rosenbaum recently shared the above photo to Instagram, reuniting much of the cast from the "Justice League" animated series that is something of a North Star for many DC fans of a certain age. It featured Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman yet, tragically, the actor recently passed away. The rest of the cast gathered to pay tribute to the "one true Batman" and, despite the sad nature of Conroy not being there, everyone looked to be in high spirits. Even Andrea Romano, the legendary voice director who helped make the show what it was, made an appearance.
Looks like we're getting Invincible season 2 news in January
It has been a pretty long dry spell in terms of updates on Prime Video's "Invincible" season 2, which is expected to be coming our way in 2023. Well, that dry spell looks to be ending very soon as the show's official Twitter account revealed that we will be getting some sort of news about the show's impending return next month. "So... this is the last month we won't have a Season 2 update for you!!!" So there we have it! As for what this update will be, exactly? Are we getting a release date? A trailer? Both? We shall see here in a few weeks.
This season on Doom Patrol...
HBO Max has revealed a new trailer for "Doom Patrol" season 4, which recently debuted on the streaming service. But the weird gang of DC heroes has much more in store as the season continues to unfold, and this trailer offers but a glimpse of what's ahead. There are lots of wild creatures, cosmic shenanigans, and some NSFW language to seal the deal. Check out the trailer for yourself above.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever overtakes The Batman at the box office
After topping the box office for five weekends in a row, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to surrender the crown to "Avatar: The Way of Water" this coming weekend. But before it falls from the top spot, Marvel's latest has passed a major milestone. With $771 million to its name, director Ryan Coogler's sequel has officially overtaken "The Batman" ($770 million) to become the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2022. When all's said and done, "Wakanda Forever" should clear around $800 million, making it another huge year for the MCU. We'll see if the hot streak will continue in 2023, though it seems safe to assume that it will.
New Black Adam featurette released as the film arrives on HBO Max
As of today, "Black Adam" is available to stream on HBO Max, which essentially puts an end to the movie's box office run. But hey, for those who missed it in theaters, it's now very easy to stream. To commemorate the occasion, Warner Bros. has revealed the above featurette, which takes a look at what went into bringing the character to life on the big screen. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spent a full 15 years trying to bring the DC anti-hero to life, and that's no small thing. Though, given how the movie performed, and the fact that DC Studios appears to be going full reboot, it is probably going to be a one-and-done for Johnson.
Here's how much Henry Cavill was paid for his final Superman cameos
We learned recently that Henry Cavill is good and truly hanging up the cape for good and will no longer be appearing as Superman. Now, The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez has shed some light on the actor's salary for his final cameos as the character, one of which will never see the light of day. Taking to Twitter, Gonzalez revealed, "Cavill got paid $250k for the cameo in 'Black Adam' and another $250k for the now deleted Clark Kent scene at the end of 'The Flash.'" So yes, it appears that Cavill at least shot a scene for "The Flash," but it's not going to see the light of day.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Blue and Red suit figure from Hot Toys
Lastly, the folks at Hot Toys have revealed a brand new figure for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" fans, just as the movie celebrates its one year anniversary. The figure in question features Peter Parker in his blue and red homemade suit from the very end of the film. The post above gives a good sense of how much detail went into designing the figure. As for when you can get your hands on it? It is scheduled for release between January and June 2024. Those interested can pre-order one now for $345 by clicking here.