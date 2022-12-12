Wakanda Forever Ties A Black Panther Record In An Otherwise Awful Weekend At The Box Office

Other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe getting yet another win, it was pretty sour all the way around for almost everything else in the top ten. One of the only other bright spots was Universal's Christmas horror/action flick "Violent Night" (read our review here), which came in at number two with $8.69 million in its second weekend. The film, which stars David Harbour as a murder-y Santa, has now earned $41.7 million globally against a very reasonable $20 million budget. It will be in profit in no time. But, more to the point, Universal may have a movie that has entered the annual holiday lexicon, which is the gift that keeps on giving.

Meanwhile, Searchlight is finding similar success with its thriller "The Menu," which earned another $2.7 million, good enough for fourth place. It now sits at $57.7 million worldwide and, with a $30 million budget, that's not bad by any means. Especially since this one figures to do well on VOD/streaming. Aside from that? It was abysmal all the way through the rest of the top ten. Disney's "Strange World" is officially one of the studio's biggest flops ever, "Devotion" is now one of the biggest flops of the year, and even Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" can't find an audience.

Heck, even Sam Mendes, who recently directed the massive hit "1917," has a dud with "Empire of Light," which earned just $160,000 in 110 theaters this weekend. By comparison, the much-anticipated "The Whale" earned $360,000 in just six theaters for a $60,000 per-screen average, the best of 2022. Here's hoping things look better next week but, more to the point, here's hoping 2023 brings greener pastures for adult-oriented original movies.

Top ten movies at the box office December 9 – 11, 2022