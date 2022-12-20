The Indiana Jones TV Series On Disney+ Will Not Star Harrison Ford (Or Phoebe Waller Bridge's New Character)

Indiana Jones has been doing this whole "Action hero archaeologist" thing for a long, long time. In that span, he's squared off against some of the greatest powers and fiercest villains the world has ever seen. Next year, however, the rugged adventurer might just come up against his most dangerous threat yet: internet rumors.

Someone light a candle for the endlessly patient director James Mangold, please. Ever since signing on to the franchise film that would eventually be revealed as "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the "Walk the Line" and "Logan" filmmaker and the project overall have come under a relentless barrage of internet ire fueled by some of the worst members of modern fandom these days. From baseless speculation about alternate endings and constant reshoots to the usual reactionary meltdowns about Indy being "replaced" by the character played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mangold has joined fellow social media-savvy director James Gunn in routinely shutting down the rumor mill. Part of the job description for directors involves putting out fires, of course, but suddenly we're wistful for the days when that requirement was confined to actual movie sets.

In any case, the tireless Mangold is at it again, clearing the air and calling out patently false misinformation one misguided Twitter user at a time. This time, the rumor du jour involves the "Indiana Jones" television series that we previously reported is in early development. With practically no information available about the project beyond the rather obvious fact that it will be "set in the world of the globe trotting archaeologist," certain fans immediately leaped to conclusions and assumed that this would show how Waller-Bridge's Helena supposedly takes over for Indy.

According to Mangold, however, this couldn't be further from the truth.