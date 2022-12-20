Avatar 2's Opening Weekend Caused A Stock Market Drop For Movie Theaters

Almost a decade ago, blockbuster pioneers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas predicted that the movie industry was headed toward an "implosion." They foresaw with remarkable accuracy a new business model where there would be variable ticket prices, fewer theaters, and studios investing all their money in one or more would-be blockbusters (as opposed to spreading the wealth across an array of more interesting and personal mid-budget films). Spielberg said he anticipated "an implosion where three or four or maybe even half a dozen of these mega-budgeted movies are going to go crashing into the ground and that's going to change the paradigm."

Fast forward to the event movie landscape of 2022 — going on 2023 — and it feels like that prediction is closer to coming true. With a domestic opening of $134 million, "Avatar: The Way of Water" hasn't exactly gone "crashing into the ground," as Spielberg once said. Some might scoff at the idea that the turnout for James Cameron's long-awaited "Avatar" sequel (to say nothing of the movie itself) is a disappointment at all. Globally, "The Way of Water" raked in another $300.5 million, bringing its total worldwide gross up to $434.5 million, or almost half a billion dollars already. By comparison, the first "Avatar" movie, when adjusted for inflation, had a $334 million opening (per Forbes). So, by almost any metric — except maybe the one Cameron himself set — "The Way of Water" would surely qualify as a success.

Apparently, the stock market has a different outlook. Indiewire reports that stocks in the Cinemark and AMC theater chains both plunged this Monday, with shares dropping 10.30 and 8.26 percent, respectively, as the market came back from the opening weekend for "The Way of Water." In addition, shares of IMAX and Disney were down 5.76 percent and 4.77 percent, respectively.