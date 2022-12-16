New Fear Street Movie Coming From Watcher Director Chloe Okuno

After Netflix's "Fear Street" trilogy came and went last year to all sorts of critical and audience acclaim, the streaming giant has made the objectively correct choice to let the scary times keep rolling. Not content to leave the impressively well-realized story (as explained in detail by /Film's Joshua Meyer in his spoiler review) at just three movies, it appears that the next film in this fun new franchise is about to get a big boost in talent behind the camera.

After Leigh Janiak wrote and directed all three of the previous movies, Above the Line (via Bloody Disgusting) reports the exciting news that Chloe Okuna will step into the director's chair to helm the next "Fear Street" film. Based on the well-received series of novels written by author R.L. Stine, "Fear Street" told the centuries-spanning story of how one group of teenage friends stumble upon an ancient and nefarious curse that's behind countless murders and disappearances (and worse) over the last several hundred years in the sleepy town called Shadyside. Released over two weeks in July of 2021, the trilogy proved to be one of the highlights of the summer with some nifty kills, great performances, and a whole lot of bloody fun.

With Okuno on board, the franchise is about to get an infusion of talent from a talented artist who certainly has the horror chops to pull it off.