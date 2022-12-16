New Fear Street Movie Coming From Watcher Director Chloe Okuno
After Netflix's "Fear Street" trilogy came and went last year to all sorts of critical and audience acclaim, the streaming giant has made the objectively correct choice to let the scary times keep rolling. Not content to leave the impressively well-realized story (as explained in detail by /Film's Joshua Meyer in his spoiler review) at just three movies, it appears that the next film in this fun new franchise is about to get a big boost in talent behind the camera.
After Leigh Janiak wrote and directed all three of the previous movies, Above the Line (via Bloody Disgusting) reports the exciting news that Chloe Okuna will step into the director's chair to helm the next "Fear Street" film. Based on the well-received series of novels written by author R.L. Stine, "Fear Street" told the centuries-spanning story of how one group of teenage friends stumble upon an ancient and nefarious curse that's behind countless murders and disappearances (and worse) over the last several hundred years in the sleepy town called Shadyside. Released over two weeks in July of 2021, the trilogy proved to be one of the highlights of the summer with some nifty kills, great performances, and a whole lot of bloody fun.
With Okuno on board, the franchise is about to get an infusion of talent from a talented artist who certainly has the horror chops to pull it off.
Chloe Okuna will take a walk down Fear Street
If Netflix wanted to keep us invested in their "Fear Street" franchise, then they made the perfect choice in finding a new director for the fourth installment in the slasher series. Chloe Okuno, who most recently directed the excellent Maika Monroe-starring horror/thriller "Watcher" and previously made a name for herself with her short film "Slut," has reportedly closed a deal to direct the fourth "Fear Street" movie. No plot details on the sequel have been made public just yet, though the anthology nature of the franchise leaves the door open for any sort of creative direction for the new film to take. It's also unclear whether the original cast will return, made up of actors Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Nick Goode, and more.
The news confirms previous reports that the "Fear Street" franchise would continue on in some form after the breakthrough success of the trilogy, with Netflix described at the time to be "very deep into development" on future movies. Although Janiak's involvement remains up in the air as well, the "Fear Street" writer/director has previously commented that she sees the franchise taking a potentially Marvel-like approach to telling new stories and bringing in new characters across various time periods:
"One of the things that I talked about before I was hired was that we have a potential here to create a horror Marvel, where you can have slasher killers from lots of different eras."
Stay tuned to /Film as new details on this fourth "Fear Street" movie come in.