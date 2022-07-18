More Fear Street Movies Are On The Way

Director Leigh Janiak's "Fear Street" film trilogy proved to be a blast of bloody thrills, teen horniness, and surprisingly sharp social commentary when it bowed on Netflix in the summer of 2021. For three weeks, viewers were treated to one glorious horror pastiche after another, and the demand for more "Fear Street" has been growing ever since. Luckily, it seems those cries may not go in vain.

The "Fear Street" movies are based on the novel series of the same name by the Stephen King of kids books, R.L. Stine. Speaking to Yahoo! in honor of his "Goosebumps" novels turning 30 this year, the author teased he'd heard "rumors about more 'Fear Street' movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer." Stine also voiced his pleasure with how gory and graphic those films were (two words: bread slicer), saying:

"Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I've never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, 'Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!'"

According to Bloody Disgusting, Stine isn't just playing with our hearts. The site reports Netflix is "very deep into development" on more "Fear Street" projects at the moment.