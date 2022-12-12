Superhero Bits: A New Justice League Video Game, Marvel's Ambitious Oscar Campaign & More

The first Marvel Comics event series of 2023 is headed our way in January in the form of "Sins of Sinister." This is an X-Men-centric book that, as the title implies, will center on none other than Mister Sinister himself (who was almost played by Jon Hamm at one point). And, if this trailer is anything to go on, it's going to be a dark ride. A synopsis for the first issue reads as follows:

POWERS OF ESSEX! It's the end of the world as we know it, and at least Sinister feels fine. For now. Can that last? Especially when we discover that he really is his own worst enemy ... The universe-melting X-event begins here, in a horror timeline that makes Age of Apocalypse look like the X-Men Swimsuit Special. Join Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN, AXE: JUDGMENT DAY) as he kicks off the X-Men crossover Sinister has been planning since the beginning and is going to have to see through to the bitter end.

Be on the lookout for "Sins of Sinister" #1 on January 25, 2023.