Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Holds #1 Spot As The Box Office Braces For Avatar: The Way Of Water Splashdown

There's a big advantage to being the last tentpole release before the arrival of a James Cameron movie: you can dominate during the calm before the storm. Such is the advantage enjoyed by "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is enjoying its fifth consecutive weekend at the #1 spot during an otherwise deathly quiet box office.

The 13-years-in-the-making sequel to the biggest movie of all time, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is also the first feature directed by Cameron since 2009's "Avatar." Despite its monstrous success at the box office, "Avatar" has also weathered a lot of criticism in the last decade-plus: from accusations of being a "Pocahontas" rip-off, to arguments that it failed to have any lasting impact on pop culture, to obsessions over the font used for the title. No one is entirely sure whether "The Way of Water" can repeat the success of the original film – not even Cameron himself.

But Hollywood has learned not to bet against a James Cameron movie. Since "Wakanda Forever" arrived on November 11, the release schedule has been very quiet, with new movies largely made up of Oscar hopefuls and mid-budget fare like "Violent Night." No studio wants one of their major contenders to be caught in the window between a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and a James Cameron movie: the risks of either getting steamrolled by "Wakanda Forever" or crushed by "The Way of Water" are too high.

All of which means that, per The Wrap, this was the second lowest box office weekend of the year, second only to the weekend of January 28 when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" enjoyed its seventh weekend in the #1 spot (insert joke about Spider-Man being very leggy here).