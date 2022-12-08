Hunters Season 2 Teaser Offers A First Look At Udo Kier As Hitler

The first teaser for Prime Video's "Hunters" season 2 is here, and if ever there were a time for a series about Nazi hunters in America to make a return, this is that time. Unfortunately for "Hunters" fans, the show's second season will be its last. But it's going out with a bang, pitting Jewish protagonist Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) and his fellow vigilantes against the evilest Nazi of them all: Adolph Hitler, played by Udo Kier.

In "Hunters" season 2, Lena Olin is also back as Hitler's wife, Eva Braun, who is alive and well and leading the Fourth Reich with her husband in the U.S. in the 1970s. Also joining the cast this season is Jennifer Jason Leigh as a new top Nazi hunter, which is a good thing since Aldo Raine and the Inglourious Basterds are nowhere to be found in this particular alternate history, and Jonah and company will need all the Nazi-hunting help they can get.

Created by David Weil, whose grandparents were both Holocaust survivors, and executive produced by Jordan Peele, "Hunters" premiered in February 2020 before the pandemic, the storming of the Capitol, and other recent forms of frightening chaos hit the U.S. in full force. It's been a long road to this second and final season of "Hunters," but as /Film's Ariel Fisher writes, this is a series that "wears its Jewishness as a defiant badge of honor." Hopefully, its conclusion will be worth the wait.

Check out the teaser for "Hunters" season 2 below.