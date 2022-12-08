Michelle Yeoh Cast As Madame Morrible In The Wicked Movies

Something wicked this way comes ... and by that, I'm of course referring to an exciting addition to the feature film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

Michelle Yeoh has been enjoying a long-overdue and incredibly deserved resurgence of late, beginning with her performance in 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians" and continuing with a scenery-chomping villainous turn in "Star Trek: Discovery," a visit to the world of superheroes in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and most recently with her extraordinary lead role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Now, the celebrated actor will soon be adding another feather in her cap: playing the part of the eccentric Madame Morrible in the upcoming "Wicked" movies.

The news comes courtesy of Variety, which reports that Yeoh has joined the cast of Jon M. Chu's buzzy adaptation, which has been split into two parts. As the head of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school attended by students (and future "The Wizard of Oz" witches) Elphaba and Glinda, Yeoh will add a dose of star power to the part, stepping into the shoes of original theater performers Carole Shelley and Carol Kane. Should this upcoming awards season go according to the plans of most "Everything Everywhere All At Once" fans, we may yet see future "Wicked" marketing rush to take advantage of Yeoh's potential Oscar win. Read on for all the details!