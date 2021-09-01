Wicked Movie Will Reunite Director Jon M. Chu With In The Heights Cinematographer

What is this feeling, so sudden and new? It's certainly not loathing — it's excitement!

After making movie-musical magic with "In The Heights," Jon M. Chu is returning to the song-and-dance game with Universal's long-awaited "Wicked" adaptation. The upcoming film is based on a beloved stage musical, much like "In The Heights," but one with an even grander legacy that remains one of the longest-running shows on Broadway to this day (currently in fifth place).

We've known for a while now that Chu would take the lead on this adaptation, but that was announced before audiences saw his critically acclaimed crowd pleaser, "In The Heights." Now that we've seen all the Chu can do with prime Broadway material, we have even more reason to be excited!

To be fair, Heights wasn't Chu's first crack at a musical film. He also helmed multiple movies in the "Step Up" franchise plus the Justin Bieber concert film "Never Say Never" (which successfully won the pop star a ton of new tween fans back in 2011). But with "In The Heights," he really had a chance to show off. Chu went all out and gave the film a vibrant, heartwarming energy. This was in part due to the talent of his many collaborators, including screenwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes and cinematographer Alice Brooks.

In more good news, Brooks is set to reunite with Chu for his "Wicked" adaptation, marking their second project together after "Jem and The Holograms" in 2015. Brooks is also no stranger to musical films, having worked most recently on Lin Manuel Miranda's "Tick, Tick... Boom!"