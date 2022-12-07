Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Another Gruesome Gothic Romance From AMC

The Anne Rice television universe is expanding. "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" will be joining the critically-beloved "Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire" on AMC, and they've just released the first trailer for the upcoming series. While "Interview with the Vampire" mostly takes place in the distant past, the story of the Mayfair witches was always meant to be a more contemporary one. The first season of the series will likely focus mostly on the events of Rice's novel "The Witching Hour," which introduced the world to the Mayfair family and their bizarre connection to a powerful spirit back in 1990. If the series does well, there are two more novels to draw from, "Lasher," and "Taltos," plus a few crossover books that take place during the later portion of Rice's "The Vampire Chronicles," which begins with "Interview."

"Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" stars Alexandria Daddario as a young neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Mayfair, who learns that she is actually the heir to a family of witches. She is the last of the Mayfair witches, for now, and she has to figure out how to control her newfound powers and take her rightful place in the family line, all while wrapping her mind around the fact that witches, spirits, and other things that go bump in the night are truly real.