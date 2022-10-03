Mayfair Witches: Everything We Know So Far About The AMC Anne Rice Adaptation

American gothic fiction author Anne Rice (who passed away in December 2021) is most famous for her 1976 debut novel "Interview with the Vampire," a terrific vampire story centering on Louis de Pointe du Lac, a vampire who tells the story of his life to a reporter. Following an acclaimed 1994 feature film, the novel was adapted into a series at AMC and began premiering on the network and its streamer AMC+ in October 2022. It's the network's first adaptation of the author's work, but it won't be the last.

Rice's comparatively lesser-known fantasy trilogy "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" has also been greenlit by the streamer — the show has received an eight-episode order and stars Alexandria Daddario in the lead. Anne Rice's works are getting a major revival at AMC, and her readers have a lot to be stoked about. Here's all we know about the exciting "Mayfair Witches" adaptation.