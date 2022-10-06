Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Something Wicked This Way Comes On AMC+

Did you think that AMC would stop at adapting just "The Vampire Chronicles?" We're here to tell you that is far from the case, as the supernatural trilogy "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" is about to come to the small screen. "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" has been in development at AMC's streaming platform, AMC+, for some time now, and we just got our clearest look at the adaptation yet.

The series, the first season of which will largely follow 1990's "The Witching Hour," centers around Dr. Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon who unknowingly harbors some unusual abilities. When she finds out that she is the next in line to inherit her mysterious family's dynasty, she discovers the reason why they are so secretive; they are a group of powerful witches. If that wasn't enough, a sinister spirit by the name of Lasher (Jack Huston) has returned to once again wreak havoc on the Mayfairs, with its eyes set on Rowan in particular.

If you were curious, then yes, "Mayfair Witches" is likely in the same continuity as "Interview With The Vampire," as both book series crossed over with each other. However, it's unlikely we'll be seeing Lestat (Sam Reid) or Louis (Jacob Anderson) alongside Rowan any time soon.