Will There Be An Interview With The Vampire Season 2? Here's What We Know

The new AMC adaptation of Anne Rice's legendary novel "Interview with the Vampire" hasn't even premiered yet, and folks are already wondering whether or not to invest their time in a show that runs the risk of being immediately canceled. Horror fans have been burned as of late, with shows like "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "I Am Not Okay With This," "First Kill," and "Santa Clarita Diet" (yes, I'm still bitter) all being canceled prematurely. The constant threat of cancelation looming overhead of adventurous horror shows has unfortunately resulted in a wave of fans unwilling to commit to a new series out of fear that they'll fall in love with characters only to have them pulled away as fast as they arrived, which of course, perpetuates this vicious cycle because, without viewership numbers, there's no incentive for a network to keep a show around.

Break out the Sazerac, #InterviewWithTheVampire has been renewed for a season two! pic.twitter.com/0l9D9EbZ8I — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) September 28, 2022

AMC's "Interview with the Vampire" takes a departure from both Rice's book and the adored 1990s film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst, by making major changes to the time period, setting, and social status of the characters. The series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as journalist Daniel Molloy.

The series doesn't premiere until October 2, 2022, but AMC announced today that it has already been greenlit for a second season, which will be set in Europe. It's clear that the network believes in their adaptations of Rice's Immortal Universe, and is willing to invest in the IP's success.