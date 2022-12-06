A Spoiler-Filled Discussion About Making Clerks III With Stars Brian O'Halloran And Jeff Anderson [Exclusive Interview]

To begin with, what was it like reaching back nearly 30 years to recreate these scenes from the original "Clerks" after all this time? Did you guys still remember your lines? Was it hard to pick it back up?

Anderson: I didn't remember my lines back in '94, so there's no way I remembered them in 2022. [laughs] Yeah, it's a pretty trippy experience. I'd read the script, and you would always learn your lines and stuff from the script, but what's weird is, I just sort of bypassed the scenes where we're recreating stuff from "Clerks," thinking, "Oh, I'll just know how to do that." But it was amazing to find out that I still didn't remember the dialogue, and I sort of didn't remember the actions of it. So it was a pretty trippy experience.

O'Halloran: It was more of framing the shot. We spent more time framing the shot than having to really relearn the dialogue. So it was more like, "Okay, Brian, move a little over this way, now put the Yoohoo bottle here. Okay, now remember when you moved and when you said the such and such line, you tilted your head this way." It was that kind of thing. It was fun though, and absolutely trippy. We would look at a tablet or a phone that had "Clerks" on HBO Max, at the time, to literally frame up the shot, and then you'd see it next to the monitor, and it was really, really trippy.

This might be a question that I don't know if you'll be able to answer, but was there ever any discussion about using the scenes recreated as you shot them for "Clerks III" as opposed to using the actual scenes from "Clerks" and "Clerks II" for that montage of Randal's movie at the end?

O'Halloran: I think Kevin's plan was to utilize what we had already shot for the finished product. I don't think shooting it and interspersing it with the other film would've done this script justice.

We're going to be running this much later, as the movie arrives on home video, so major spoilers are totally allowed. We're not going to ruin anything for anybody. So, Brian, I wanted to ask, when did you first learn that Becky was going to be dead in this movie? That seems like a shocking thing, especially since it's right out there in the beginning of the movie.

O'Halloran: Well, there was a version of "Clerks III," that was from eight years ago, that was dark as well. That was dark in general. In that script, there was an incident with Becky in that — later in the film, though. While here, up front it was sad, but to hire Rosario Dawson to be in a full-length movie was not economically feasible, because she's now a supersonic star, and a Jedi Knight for that matter. So the way that [Kevin] used her time in a very economic way was, I thought, brilliant. It was a good script mechanism to have the character there, yet not have to be there for the entire film shoot.

Speaking of Rosario, obviously things have changed a lot for her, career-wise, since she's now Ahsoka Tano in "Star Wars." Did that make working with her any more intimidating, especially since, I assume, you were actually a "Star Wars" fan?

Anderson: Yeah, Rosario has got such a big head now that she's in the "Star Wars" world. [laughs] No, Rosario is probably the most down to earth, normal person there is. For me, I didn't really work with her on this one, but she was on set, and I met her and hung out with her, but she seemed no different to me.

O'Halloran: Yeah, absolutely, so amazingly cool of her to lend her phenomenal acting talents. For me, to play opposite her as I did, she gives so much as an actress, but also just as a person. It's always cool seeing her.