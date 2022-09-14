Clerks 3's Budget Meant Rosario Dawson Couldn't Have A Full-On Star Wars Moment [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Clerks III."

In Kevin Smith's newest film, "Clerks III," he catches up with Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randall (Jeff Anderson) about a decade after the events of "Clerks II." At the end of the previous chapter, Dante and Randall, after struggling through a painful span as low-paying fast-food employees, came to the conclusion that they were happiest back when they were hanging out together in the convenience store where they worked in their 20s. With a loan from Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith), Dante and Randall bought the Quick Stop outright, and hunkered down in a familiar setting. Sometimes, stagnating can be a positive thing.

Additionally, Dante had split up with his mean-spirited fiancée, and was all set to settle down with his new fiancée Becky (Roasrio Dawson), his manager at the burger joint in "Clerks II." Becky and Dante are a good pair, as he is something of a romantic sad sack and she is a spirited and frank cynic who announces that she doesn't believe in romantic love. The two bolster and strengthen one another. In a tragic twist, the pregnant Becky is killed by a drunk driver between "Clerks II" and "Clerks III." Becky still appears in "Clerks III," however, appearing to Dante to have conversations — fun, dirty ones — from the afterlife.

/Film's own Ethan Anderton recently sat down to talk with Dawson, and she revealed that Smith, true to his position as a "Star Wars" aficionado, had originally envisioned Becky's afterlife visitations as visually resembling the Force Ghosts seen in those movies. It was only the film's low budget that prevented it.