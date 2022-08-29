The Original Idea For Clerks III Had The Quick Stop Destroyed By Hurricane Sandy

In our age of shared movie and TV universes, there are none quite like Kevin Smith's nearly 30-year-old "View Askewniverse." It's a DIY franchise where actors can play multiple roles, and the heroes are mostly foul-mouthed underachievers. The property can also vary wildly in its tone, from the sentimental and nostalgic later entries to the earlier films, which bring a harder edge to Smith's rude and crude approach to comedy.

Such is the case with "Clerks," the 1994 film that started it all. For as much as its lewd jokes and quotable punchlines stick in one's memory, it's easy to forget just how caustic the movie truly is. Smith's slice-of-life look at a day in the lives of two 20-something friends and store clerks was inspired by his own time working at a Quick Stop (the same one where he shot the film), and it shows. There's a realness to the movie's portrayal of its Gen-X leads' ennui with not just the state of the world but who they are. You can see why Smith initially had a far darker ending in mind than the one he went with.

Smith would return to the lives of Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) in 2006 with "Clerks II," a film that embodies the blend of raunch and heart that had only just begun to define his output as a director at that point. Now, with "Clerks III" on its way to hitting theaters, Smith is opening up about the darker vision he originally had in mind for the sequel — a movie that would've seen Dante and Randal's treasured Quick Stop destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.