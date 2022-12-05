James Mangold Shoots Down Rumors Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge 'Taking Over' Harrison Ford's Role In Indiana Jones
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is set to be one of the most talked-about films of 2023, and as such, plot details were pretty closely guarded ahead of the movie's trailer debut last week. But filmmaker James Mangold has opened up about one thing the fifth "Indiana Jones" film isn't about, in an attempt to set the record straight in the wake of fan rumors. "One more time," Mangold tweeted, "No one is 'taking over' or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being 'erased' through some contrivance."
Though Mangold doesn't mention Phoebe Waller-Bridge by name in the three-tweet thread (the deleted post Mangold is replying to referenced a fan theory about her character, per Gizmodo), Variety reports that his correction comes in the wake of long-gestating rumors about whether or not the "Fleabag" actor will be taking over an Indy-like role in the film. As with many franchises, unverified rumors have led to reactionary responses from fans and bloggers who aren't receptive to the idea of a woman inheriting the hero role in the latest sequel. But Mangold points out that Indy isn't being replaced, "and he never was, not in any cut or script – but trolls will troll – that's how they get their clicks."
Don't feed the trolls!
Ford has been abundantly clear about the fact that this will be his final Indiana Jones film, telling Empire Magazine that this movie features Indiana Jones "at the end of his journey" and promising a crowd at D23 Expo, "This is it. I will not fall down for you again." In 2019, he also famously shut down a "Today" show reporter who asked about which actor he'd like to see replace him, saying, "Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone." At this point, trolls are outright ignoring Ford's very clear assertions that he won't be replaced, in favor of what Gizmodo says is a rumored plotline involving time travel that would ultimately put Indy's goddaughter Helena (Waller-Bridge) front and center.
And trolls are exactly what Mangold calls the people pushing rumors about some Indy takeover agenda, saying, "The difference between trolling a-holes and everyone else is they [are] trying to make [money] off your feelings about other films and culture war politics." The "Logan" filmmaker compares internet trolls to "a blind squirrel" who still "finds a nut now and then," reasoning that interviews and set photos allow for some blind guesses about upcoming blockbusters that will inevitably be right on occasion.
Here's what we do know
But Mangold is clear that fans shouldn't buy into unverified "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" theories, saying that trolls "push controversial guesses as coming from 'sources' to gin up clicks." The filmmaker simply concludes, "Let it go." As a news writer, I think this is excellent advice, and I appreciate Mangold calling out rumors for what they are. I also appreciate that he lays the blame not on fans who are just hoping for a good end to Indy's story, but on irresponsible clickbait and the folks who relish perpetuating it.
There are a few things we do know for certain about the latest Indy film, like the fact that it will feature a digitally de-aged Ford to explore a story from the professor's earlier years. The first trailer also reveals that the new film's plot involves Nazis, John Rhys-Davies' Sallah, and cast members Toby Jones and Mads Mikkelson in as-yet-undisclosed roles. There's also plenty of classic "Indiana Jones" action, as the hero faces off against a bad guy atop a train and cracks his whip at a room full of heavily armed men. We'll find out what really happens to Indy and Helena when "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premieres on June 30, 2023.