James Mangold Shoots Down Rumors Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge 'Taking Over' Harrison Ford's Role In Indiana Jones

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is set to be one of the most talked-about films of 2023, and as such, plot details were pretty closely guarded ahead of the movie's trailer debut last week. But filmmaker James Mangold has opened up about one thing the fifth "Indiana Jones" film isn't about, in an attempt to set the record straight in the wake of fan rumors. "One more time," Mangold tweeted, "No one is 'taking over' or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being 'erased' through some contrivance."

Though Mangold doesn't mention Phoebe Waller-Bridge by name in the three-tweet thread (the deleted post Mangold is replying to referenced a fan theory about her character, per Gizmodo), Variety reports that his correction comes in the wake of long-gestating rumors about whether or not the "Fleabag" actor will be taking over an Indy-like role in the film. As with many franchises, unverified rumors have led to reactionary responses from fans and bloggers who aren't receptive to the idea of a woman inheriting the hero role in the latest sequel. But Mangold points out that Indy isn't being replaced, "and he never was, not in any cut or script – but trolls will troll – that's how they get their clicks."