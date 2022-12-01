The MCU's Take On MODOK Has Been Revealed (In Funko POP Form)

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was certainly one for the villains. Tony Leung's Mandarin in "Shang-Chi," the various "Spider-Man" opponents from both Sam Raimi and Marc Webb's movies in "No Way Home," Wanda Maximoff in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and most recently Namor in "Wakanda Forever" all helped reverse the studio's troublesome trend of failing to feature consistently compelling, fleshed-out antagonists. That relatively newfound focus appears set to carry over into Phase 5, starting with a double-whammy of sorts in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Everyone knows that the pint-sized threequel will see the official introduction of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, building off his variant's appearance in the season finale of "Loki" to become a full-fledged, multiversal threat. But to the delight of many, the exclusive San Diego Comic-Con footage also showed off another villain set to make his MCU debut, as well.

Those of us not lucky enough to be in Hall H back in July still remain in the dark about exactly how the live-action version of the fearsome MODOK will take shape, but luckily we now have a much better understanding of how the fan-favorite comic book baddie will look. Thanks to a GameStop listing for the character's Funko POP! collectible based on his appearance in "Quantumania," it appears that the secret is out for the delightfully-named Mental/Mobile/Mechanical Organism Designed Only For Killing. Read on and see for yourself, if you dare!