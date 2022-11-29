Superhero Bits: The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Awesome Mix, Gotham Knights DLC & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
The first "Gotham Knights" DLC arrives.
James McAvoy on returning as Professor X for "Secret Wars."
Yes, the new DC Universe will include video games.
"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Awesome Mix" arrives.
All that and more!
DC Universe Infinite gets thousands of new comics with Ultra
DC Universe Infinite has served as the company's comic book subscription service for some time now. Think of it as like Netflix, but for DC Comics. Well, the company has announced a brand new upgrade to the service titled DC Universe Infinite Ultra. For $99.99 per year (labeled as an introductory price), users will get access to the catalogs from DC Black Label, Vertigo, and DC Collected Editions. Those interested in getting full deals or signing up can do so by clicking here.
The Winter Soldier gets a launch trailer for Marvel's Avengers
It's kind of hard to believe that "Marvel's Avengers" has been out for more than two years already. More difficult to believe? Bucky Barnes, also known as The Winter Soldier, is only just now making his way to said game. In any event, the above launch trailer reveals that Cap's best pal is indeed now a part of the game, and what's more, M.O.D.O.K. had returned for some new DLC that is free-to-play for all owners of the game. No need to bust out the credit card for this one. The update is available as of today, and you can catch a glimpse of the action included in this latest update in the above trailer.
You can get this new Doctor Strange Glow Funko Pop! at a discount
Target recently released a new Funko Pop! that will be of particular interest to Doctor Strange fans in the form of the above vinyl toy. The good news is, not only can you get the figure right now, but you can also get it for 30% off at Target if you purchase another Funko item priced at $11.99 or more. Given that the holidays are upon us, it might not be hard to find someone who could use a Funko as a gift. Speaking of the holidays, have you checked out our holiday gift guide yet? Those who are interested in scoring the Doctor Strange Glow figure and/or another Funko can do so by clicking here.
The new DC Universe will also feature video games, confirms James Gunn
James Gunn has been the new co-head of DC Studios for just about a month. While we wait for the reveal of the plan that he and Peter Safran have put together, we have learned one new interesting detail. A fan recently asked the filmmaker on Twitter if the new, connected DC Universe will include video games. To which Gunn replied simply with "yes." So there we have it! That means the new universe will cover, TV, movies, and video games, meaning it will be truly comprehensive. As for what games this will cover? It's unlikely that long-planned games like the upcoming "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" will be part of it, but anything else from here on out may very well be. An intriguing prospect, to be certain.
Check out this look at Vulture from Sam Raimi's unmade Spider-Man 4
Comic book writer Ken Penders recently shared some comic book movie history with us in the form of a glimpse at what could have been for Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 4." We've known for years that the Vulture would have been the villain. Now? We are catching a glimpse at the costume they were putting together, and the wings are something else. No CGI here, just a practical Vulture wing that never got put to use. As it just so happens, I recently spoke with storyboard artist Jeff Henderson about his work on the film as well, and he shared some potential plot details relating to the Vulture's daughter. You can check that out by clicking here.
Is James McAvoy coming back as Professor X for Secret Wars? He'll never tell
Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to end with a big bang in the form of "Avengers: Secret Wars." One figures Kevin Feige is going to try and make it even bigger than "Endgame." Somehow. Rumor has it (as we reported in this very column) that Feige has been calling Marvel stars of old to get in on the action, as the multiverse makes all things possible. So, is James McAvoy going to return as Professor X following his stint in the "X-Men" franchise? In a recent interview with GQ, McAvoy addressed the topic saying, "I've definitely not got the call. And if I did I would definitely not be telling you." Speaking further, McAvoy explained that he's tried to move on following the release of "Dark Phoenix" in 2019.
"I'm very quick to say, 'No, I'm done.' Or 'I'm not that bothered about coming back.' Because you move forward."
So, in short, we'll have to see what happens because even if McAvoy could be swayed, he wouldn't say a damn thing about it. That means patience, Marvel fans.
Listen to the full Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Awesome Mix
Here it is, for your holiday listening pleasure, the entire #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial Awesome Mix! https://t.co/N7mNvIlXKa— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2022
An absolute staple of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies have been the signature soundtracks, labeled the "Awesome Mix" for each respective film. Director James Gunn did not break the tradition for the recently released "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" on Disney+, and it even features an original song! Well, for those who are interested, Gunn has shared the full "Awesome Mix" for the holiday special on Spotify and kindly shared the link above. Those who are interested can listen to it by clicking here.
Gotham Knights Heroic Assault DLC arrives, check out the trailer
Lastly, those who have been playing "Gotham Knights" now have some new content to enjoy in the form of a free update. The update in question includes a new four-player mission called "Heroic Assault" which sees players attempting to descend levels and levels below Gotham City to defeat a certain villain from space. Meanwhile, we also have a new Showdown mode as well, which pits players against major villains. A logline for the update reads as follows:
A conqueror from the stars has come to take over the city our Knights have worked hard to protect. Do they stand a chance against a being who can take over the minds of others? Plus, challenge your favorite villains to a rematch in Showdown mode. The stakes are higher, the battles are harder, and these villains have never been badder.
The update is available to download for free now for all "Gotham Knights" players.