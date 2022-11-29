Superhero Bits: The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Awesome Mix, Gotham Knights DLC & More

Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to end with a big bang in the form of "Avengers: Secret Wars." One figures Kevin Feige is going to try and make it even bigger than "Endgame." Somehow. Rumor has it (as we reported in this very column) that Feige has been calling Marvel stars of old to get in on the action, as the multiverse makes all things possible. So, is James McAvoy going to return as Professor X following his stint in the "X-Men" franchise? In a recent interview with GQ, McAvoy addressed the topic saying, "I've definitely not got the call. And if I did I would definitely not be telling you." Speaking further, McAvoy explained that he's tried to move on following the release of "Dark Phoenix" in 2019.

"I'm very quick to say, 'No, I'm done.' Or 'I'm not that bothered about coming back.' Because you move forward."

So, in short, we'll have to see what happens because even if McAvoy could be swayed, he wouldn't say a damn thing about it. That means patience, Marvel fans.