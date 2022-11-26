The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Reminds Us That DC Comics Exist In The MCU

Spoilers follow for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

Just because you've settled in for an hour of MCU-fueled fun does not mean you can escape the grasp of DC Comics. At this point, the two comic-inspired blockbuster franchises are tied together. Wherever one goes, the other will follow — especially because Marvel is so wonderfully unafraid of dropping references to their biggest competitor.

The latest from Marvel Studios has once again confirmed what we already suspected: that DC characters also exist in the MCU. Just not in the way that you're probably hoping.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" sees the intergalactic squad trying to uncover the meaning of Christmas. Namely, Drax and Mantis are hoping to give Peter Quill the best Christmas ever by delivering the perfect gift: actual human actor, Kevin Bacon. It's not the most morally sound present, but their hearts are in the right place. Mostly.

After a bumpy kidnapping, the duo makes a startling realization: they have not captured a folksy hero worthy of legends, songs, and epic tales. Instead, Drax and Mantis are horrified to discover that there is an actor in their midst. Ironically, their solution is for him to "pretend" he's an actual hero. Clearly an improv artist at heart, Bacon uses that prompt to do the worst Batman impression ever, saying, "Hello. I'm the Batman. I mean, hello. I'm Bruce Wayne."

And just like that, the Caped Crusader has become a canon element in the MCU.