The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In December 2022

The winter holidays are rapidly bearing down upon us, so what better way to get into the festive spirit than by streaming, er, Denis Villeneuve's dramatic thriller "Prisoners"? Luckily, for those who are not in the mood to watch Hugh Jackman brutalize Paul Dano for two-and-a-half hours (or maybe you are in the mood for just that, I'm merely the messenger), there are plenty of alternate options to choose from on Netflix this December.

In keeping with tradition, the final month of 2022 will see an eclectic mix of genre films and TV series make their way onto the streamer, along with more than a few awards season hopefuls. The latter group's ranks include a new screen take on D.H. Lawrence's classic erotic novel "Lady Chatterley's Lover" and a movie adaptation of "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical." Then there are the latest films from multi-hyphenates Alejandro G. Iñárritu ("BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths") and Noah Baumbach ("White Noise"), on top of a pair of much-buzzed-about director-driven features that we will get to later.

Not your cup of tea? Other choices include the animated series "Sonic Prime" and "Dragon Age: Absolution," along with the newest season of "Emily in Paris" (which is not to suggest those three shows have much in common ... assuming I'm not very confused as to what "Emily in Paris" is actually about). Those who skipped seeing the action/comedy "Bullet Train" can also catch that on Netflix in the coming weeks and/or perhaps go with what looks to be a deeply moving documentary about Robert Downey Jr.'s late father (the underground filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.) in the form of "Sr."

Here's everything coming to Netflix in December 2022, starting with some top picks.