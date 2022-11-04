Lady Chatterley's Lover Trailer: Netflix And Chill With A Steamy D.H. Lawrence Adaptation

The trailer for Netflix's upcoming film adaptation of the literary classic, "Lady Chatterley's Lover," is here, and like the controversial D.H. Lawrence novel from which it's adapted, things get a little hot and heavy in it. There's more than one pair of bared buttocks, and you may or may not glimpse an "unhappily married aristocrat" straddle the "gamekeeper on her husband's country estate," as Netflix describes the couple.

"Lady Chatterley's Lover" stars Emma Corrin, who was nominated for an Emmy for their portrayal of Princess Diana in season 4 of "The Crown." Jack O'Connell co-stars and the movie is helmed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, who was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her 2019 directorial debut "The Mustang." Oscar nominee David Magee ("Finding Neverland") handles the scripting duties based on Lawrence's book.

For those unfamiliar with the novel, "Lady Chatterley's Lover" was Lawrence's final book before his death in 1930 at the age of 44. It was banned for obscenity in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, and India, and became the subject of an obscenity trial in the U.K., where it was not officially published until 1960. Corrin's character, the titular Lady Chatterley, has a husband who suffers paralysis from the waist down due to a World War I injury, which leaves her sexually unfulfilled until she begins a torrid affair with the gamekeeper. Needless to say, they didn't have the MPA rating system in Lawrence's day, but "Lady Chatterley's Lover" is rated R and the trailer for it could be considered mildly NSFW.