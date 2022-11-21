Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dora Milaje Combat Training Became An Obsession For Danai Gurira [Exclusive]

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sees Danai Gurira once again becoming the "bald-headed demon" and Dora Milaje leader, Okoye. You've seen Gurira slicing and dicing zombies; now, she's fighting blue merfolk. They're not *really* mermaids and mermen, though we can certainly hope to someday see an Okoye vs. the Little Mermaid crossover. (Seriously, with Okoye headlining her own Disney+ series, and a new live-action "Little Mermaid" movie on the way, how hard can it be to make that happen?)

No, the merfolk-type people Okoye is battling in "Wakanda Forever" are the fearsome water warriors, the Talokanil, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta). If Namor himself can be regarded as the General Zod of this equation, then his lieutenants, Namora (Mabel Cadena) and Attuma (Alex Livinalli), might correspond to Ursa and Non, the secondary villains in "Superman II."

In /Film's forthcoming interview with Gurira, she discussed her preparations for Okoye's bridge fight with Attuma in "Wakanda Forever." And she told us they involved some injuries, followed by physical therapy: