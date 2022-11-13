M'Baku's Funniest Insult In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was Improvised By Winston Duke

"Black Panther" had a strong supporting cast all around, but by far the breakout character of the movie was Winston Duke's M'Baku, leader of Wakanda's Jabari tribe. Unlike most of Wakanda's people — who pay tribute to the panther god Bast, follow the leadership of the royal family, and hail the Black Panther as their protector — the Jabari worship the gorilla god Hanuman, and retreated from the rest of Wakandan society centuries ago to live under their own leadership.

The Jabari have a lot going for them: badass battle cries, furry armor, war paint, great views from their mountaintop locale, and a healthy vegetarian diet. But easily their greatest strength is their charismatic leader, who has been both a foil and an ally to the Black Panther, and is played by an actor who steals every scene he's in.

On the strength of his "Black Panther" popularity, Winston Duke reportedly negotiated a "hefty raise" for his expanded role in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — and it was money well-spent. The Jabari once again come to the aid of the Wakandan royals, but their alliance is not without friction. On Twitter, Duke said that "the intention for M'baku in this film is to serve as the vent for a pressure cooker," and out of that goal came the "improvisational gem" casually hurled at Okoye (Danai Gurira) that had audiences in stitches: "You bald-headed demon!"