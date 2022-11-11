An Ode To Black Panther's M'Baku And His Amazing Carrot Crunching

There is so much more to M'Baku than the fact that he's a veggie, but the moment in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" where he chomps on a carrot while learning about Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) sort of encapsulates his character. He's smiling in the face of danger, joining in to fight with the rest of the country that he once shunned, and snacking unabashedly on a Bugs Bunny treat as a giant of a man. For me, it was a moment reinforcing the fact that he defies expectations for the character at every turn. (It's also pretty great to see as a veggie myself!)

He's strong and proud of his tribe's decisions, and yet completely willing to change after the events of the first film. He's honoring his tribe by sticking to his traditions but also making himself a part of the Tribal Council and participating with the rest of the country, which is something that really hasn't happened for centuries. He's a huge warrior and clearly one of the best fighters in Wakanda, and yet his snacks are carrots. Grinning and nibbling on root vegetables while hearing about an enemy that can fly and hypnotize your warriors is pretty badass.

By the way, I know there was a lot of debate about whether or not he was joking about being a veggie since he does mention that one of his fishermen found T'Challa in the first film. Fish isn't vegetarian, of course. I think the carrot moment sort of gives the nod to those of us who believe he is a veggie. He does say in that quote, "I will feed you to my children." [Italics are my own.] So maybe it's just his family? Maybe they fish for trade? My headcanon says vegetarian, but your mileage may vary.