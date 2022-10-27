Danai Gurira Used Her Spear From Black Panther 2 To Kill A Black Widow (Yes, Really)

In Ryan Coogler's 2018 film "Black Panther," the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actress Danai Gurira plays Okoye, the leader of an elite royal guard called the Dora Milaje. It is her job to protect the leaders of the country of Wakanda, a seemingly unassuming African nation that is secretly located on Earth's only source of a miracle metal called vibranium. Shielded from the world underneath a holographic projection, Wakanda is a high-tech paradise, and the people live in peace. The kings and queens of Wakanda, while protected by the Dora Milaje, are also traditionally warriors themselves, and the last king T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) wore a super-advanced, paper thin, bulletproof bodysuit and fought injustice as the titular Black Panther.

Throughout "Black Panther," Gurira was typically seen armed with a long Wakandan spear, a wicked and deadly-looking prop that, it seems, was quite dangerous. Gurira had previously appeared on the hit TV series "The Walking Dead," and had collected practice versions of the katana that her character Michonne frequently toted. After shooting "Black Panther," she also kept practice versions of character's spear. One might assume that Gurira is slowly constructing her own movie prop arsenal.

She certainly seems to have found good use for the weapons, and she has appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on several occasions to talk about what she has done with the sword and with the spear. The latter, it seems, has been useful for slaying animals that have invaded her neighborhood.