Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Enters The 'Are Marvel Movies Art' Debate

When you're as good at making moola as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, you'd best believe people are going to be questioning your artistic merits, and justly so. After all, if MCU movies and TV shows are going to dominate our daily pop culture discourse (as they have for a while now, with few signs of stopping anytime soon), then we should also be able to talk about their creative strengths and weaknesses.

As simple as this sounds in theory, it's proven much harder to do in practice. When Martin Scorsese lit a figurative molotov cocktail by arguing MCU films are "not cinema" in 2019, the actual point he was making — that MCU movies and other corporate-mandated tentpoles are pushing out more personal films — was quickly lost in the ensuing commotion. Asking actors and other creative types how they feel about the artistry of the MCU and superhero movies at large has since become standard protocol for members of the press, with results that range from thoughtful, nuanced responses to casual trash-talking.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the best takes on this subject have come from artists who divide their time between big studio films and other projects. Case in point: In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the MCU sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (where she reprises her role from the first "Black Panther" movie as the Wakandan spy Nakia), Lupita Nyong'o had some excellent food for thought to offer on the whole "Are Marvel Movies Art?" debate.