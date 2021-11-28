Stellan Skarsgård Laments The Decline Of The Mid-Budget Movie

Golden Globe-winning Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård has a career spanning nearly five decades, most well known for his performances as Captain Viktor Tupolev in "The Hunt for Red October," Jan Nyman in "Breaking the Waves," Bootstrap Bill Turner in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," Bill Anderson in "Mamma Mia!," Martin Vanger in "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in "Dune," and Dr. Erik Selvig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's worked on both independent darlings and some of the biggest budgets available in film history, and is the father of actors Alexander, Gustaf, Valter, and Bill Skarsgård. Coming from a family so uniquely involved in the entertainment industry, Stellan Skarsgård has a wealth of knowledge regarding the world of movie-making that we all so dearly love.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, readers were able to submit their own questions for an interview with Skarsgård. Some asked story-invoking questions, like the reader who asked about his time with polarizing director Lars Von Trier. A few asked lighter questions like whether or not he'd ever pen his own cookbook, and one reader went for the inevitable and asked Skarsgård for his opinion on Martin Scorsese's continued criticisms of superhero movies. Instead of taking the bait and becoming Film Twitter's villain of the day, Skarsgård gave quite possibly the best response to the continually asinine question asked of anyone who has ever been in a superhero movie.