How Okoye's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Journey Sets Up Her Disney+ Series

(This article contains SPOILERS for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Please proceed with caution.)

Wakanda has cultivated a culture that reveres women and forges them into some of the mightiest warriors in the nation and in the world, whether that be on the battlefield or in their everyday lives. Ryan Coogler has been showcasing these characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he signed on for 2018's "Black Panther." He even showed interest in female-led Wakandan spinoffs at that point. And though some things likely needed to be adjusted in the story to accommodate for the untimely passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, there's no doubt that the ladies still would have been in the spotlight of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in some way, shape, or form.

Now, beyond the Phase Four finale, the filmmaker's desire to continue the story of Wakanda on Disney+ appears to be coming to fruition. Back in early 2021 when Coogler's Proximity Media entered a five-year deal with the Mouse House, it was announced that he was developing a series set in the Kingdom of Wakanda. Then in May of the same year, it was revealed that Dana Gurira's Okoye would be receiving her own spinoff. It's currently unclear if these projects are one and the same, but either way, it seems like the former general of the Dora Milaje will be appearing in the MCU again. And following the events of her last appearance on the big screen, there is certainly a lot more of her story to be told. So where could Okoye's path be leading? We have some ideas.