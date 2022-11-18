James Gunn Used Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3's Budget To Boost The Holiday Special's Production Value

After five years, James Gunn is finally about to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy in their own "Holiday Special", followed by a third movie in 2023. The Guardians have never been entirely absent from the big screen, as they did play a part in two "Avengers" films, but their subsequent team-up with Thor in "Love and Thunder" lasted approximately ten minutes. "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" also marks their first foray into live-action television, after their appearances in the animated projects "What If...?" and "I Am Groot."

One good thing about having the "Holiday Special" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" land within six months of each other on the release calendar is that Gunn was able to film them at the same time ... and apparently, recycle some of the sets. Though the "Holiday Special" is coming out before "Vol. 3," its production design might not have been on the same level had Gunn not been able to do this. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the writer-director explained how the movie affected the TV special, saying: