The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer: Deck The Halls With Marvel Heroes (And Kevin Bacon)

James Gunn has previously said that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" would be "the last time people will see this team of Guardians." However, this team of a-holes that aren't 100% dicks is making a few more stops together before reaching the end of the line. We've already seen Star-Lord and company appear alongside the Asgardian Avenger in "Thor: Love and Thunder," but we're meant to see the crew of the Benatar one more time this year before the fan favorite filmmaker's third and final chapter for these beloved Marvel superheroes. Their penultimate mission is set to unfold in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

Following in the footsteps of the infamous "Star Wars Holiday Special," Gunn has shared his excitement for this upcoming Disney+ special since it was announced. He's even called it the "greatest thing" he's ever done. The Disney+ special presentation (akin to Michael Giacchino's one-shot "Werewolf by Night") will be set before the threequel, and will follow the Guardians on some holiday hijinks involving one legendary Kevin Bacon.

Now, Marvel finally unwrapped the first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first holiday extravaganza.